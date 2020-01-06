Tata Nexon facelift to be launched soon: Report
Tata Motors is expected to launch the facelifted version of Nexon in India in the coming weeks, according to Autocar.
The publication has shared some spy images of the production-ready model, revealing the design highlights of the upcoming model.
Reportedly, the facelifted variant will come with several cosmetic tweaks as well as BS6-compliant engine options.
Here are the finer details.
Exteriors
The upcoming model would look similar to the Nexon EV
Going by the spy images, the Tata Nexon facelift will borrow its styling cues from the Nexon EV which went official last month.
The car will come with a compact look featuring a dual-tone color scheme, a slimmer cascading grille and revamped front bumper as well as bonnet.
Moreover, it will get silver-colored front and rear skid plates, roof rails, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The details about the interiors of the facelifted Nexon are pretty scarce at the moment. However, we expect it to offer a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It could also house a touchscreen infotainment unit and standard safety features such as dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, a reverse parking camera with sensors, and a speed alert system.
Engine
Power and performance
The Tata Nexon will reportedly be available with BS6-compliant versions of the existing 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel engines. In the current state of tune, the former produces 110PS of power and 170Nm of peak torque while the latter churns out 110PS and 260Nm.
For transmission duties, the car would get a 6-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system.
Information
Finally, what about pricing?
There is no official information regarding the pricing of the facelifted Nexon as of now. However, according to Autocar, it is likely to carry a premium of around Rs. 50,000 over the outgoing model, which falls under Rs. 6.58-11.1 lakh price bracket.