Suzuki launches Access 125 scooter in BS6 avatar
Auto
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the BS6-compliant version of its popular scooter, the Access 125, in India today.
The updated model is offered in two variants, with the cheaper model getting drum brakes and steel wheels and the premium one boasting disc brakes and alloy wheels.
In India, the 2020 Access 125 starts at Rs. 64,800.
Here's our roundup.
Design
A look at the new scooter
The updated Suzuki Access 125 retains the sporty design of the outgoing model. It comes with oval-shaped LED headlamp surrounded by chrome highlights, a wide beige-colored seat, and apron-mounted headlights.
The scooter also houses rounded chrome-finished rear-view mirrors, silver-colored grab rail, and blacked-out wheels.
Moreover, it gets a new digital-analog instrument console, USB charging socket, and an under-seat storage of 22.6 liters.
Information
Power and performance
The new Suzuki Access 125 is powered by a BS6-compliant 124cc, air-cooled engine which is capable of producing 8.6bhp of power at 6,750rpm and 10Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the updated Access 125 comes equipped with disc/drum brakes on both front and rear wheels, along with mandatory combined braking system for improved braking efficiency.
The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks up front and a swing arm suspension on the rear.
Pricing
And, what is the pricing?
As for the pocket pinch, the BS6 Suzuki Access starts at Rs. 64,800 for the entry-level drum brake and steel wheel variant and goes up to Rs. 69,500 for the top-tier disc brake and alloy wheel model.
At this price point, the scooter takes on the likes of TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro Edge 125, and Honda Activa.