Official bookings for BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta begin: Details here
Auto
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has started accepting bookings for the BS6-compliant version of its popular MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), the Innova Crysta, in India.
Interested buyers can pre-book the MPV via Toyota dealerships at a token amount of Rs. 50,000.
Notably, the company has also revealed that the car will be offered at a special celebratory price for a limited period of time.
Here's more.
Exteriors
A look at the Toyota Innova Crysta
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta looks similar to the outgoing model. It comes with an elongated design featuring a chrome-finished grille with the company's emblem, sleek headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels as standard.
The car also houses indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs, chrome-finished door handles, and a roof-mounted spoiler as well as shark-fin antenna.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the new Innova Crysta offers a spacious cabin with seven or eight-seat configurations, leather upholstery, and a cooled glovebox.
The car also houses a TFT instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
Moreover, it offers safety features such as ABS with EBD, up to seven airbags, Hill Assist Control (HAC), and Emergency Brake Signal (EBS).
Engine
Power and performance
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: 2.4-liter and 2.8-liter diesel as well as a 2.7-liter petrol.
The power figures of these units are not known as of now. However, the company has revealed that the car will be offered with a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox option.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
According to NDTVAuto, the BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta has received a price hike of around Rs. 33,000 on lower variants and approximately Rs. 1.12 lakh on the high-end models.
The car is said to be offered in Standard and Touring Sport variants and will be priced in the Rs. 15.36-24.06 lakh bracket.
Meanwhile, the deliveries for the MPV are likely to commence from February-end.