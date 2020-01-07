Mitsubishi Xpander MUV spotted in India, launch imminent
Taking on Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Japanese automaker Mitsubishi is gearing up to launch its seven-seater MPV, the Xpander, in India.
In the latest development, the car has been spotted testing on Indian roads, hinting at its imminent launch.
The MPV made its global debut at the 2017 GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) and is currently available in select international markets.
Exteriors
A look at the Mitsubishi Xpander
The Mitsubishi Xpander comes with an elongated design featuring a chrome-finished grille bearing the company's emblem, pentagonal-shaped headlamp housing, and sporty-looking diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The car houses indicator mounted electronically-adjustable ORVMs, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and LED taillights.
Moreover, it has a wheelbase of 2,775mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Xpander offers a seven-seater cabin with foldable seats wrapped in leather, a cooled glovebox, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car also houses semi-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
It offers safety features such as driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and a reverse camera with parking sensors.
Information
Power and performance
In international markets, the Mitsubishi Xpander is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine which churns out 105PS of maximum power and 141Nm of peak torque. According to reports, the Japanese automaker is likely to launch the car with same mechanical specifications in India as well.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
Though there is no official word regarding the pricing of Mitsubishi Xpander in India yet, several reports suggest that the car could be priced at around Rs. 9-13 lakh in the country.
Once launched, it will take on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Marazzo, and Toyota Innova Crysta.