Sony's Vision-S electric car concept breaks cover at CES 2020
Auto
In an astonishing move, Japanese tech giant Sony, which is known for making smartphones, televisions, gaming consoles, cameras, laptops, has unveiled a car at Consumer Electronics Show. That's right!
Dubbed as Vision-S, the all-electric sedan is a concept car that showcases the company's different strengths, ranging from camera sensors to entertainment screens and more.
Here's all you need to know about Vision-S.
Design
Sony Vision-S: At a glance
The Vision-S is based on a new modular EV platform designed by automotive supplier Magna. The sedan looks like a cross between a Porsche and Lucid Air with the sleek LED headlights, a minimalistic grille, and sculpted lines on the sides.
Further, the blacked-out sloping roof tapers down to join the boot lid that houses dual LED taillights conjoined by a strip of light.
Information
The car packs a total of 33 cameras
The Vision-S features 33 different sensors inside and outside of the car including hi-res CMOS image sensors and 3D ToF cameras. These sensors can detect people and objects in and around the car in order to support and aid the car's autonomous driving ability.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside the cabin, the Vision-S is all about technology and entertainment. The entire dashboard is covered with multiple screens, serving the need for a console instrument and an infotainment panel.
Sony has also mounted the front-seat headrests with displays for passengers sitting in the rear section.
There's also 360-degree audio, always-on connectivity, and some other electronic aids from players such as Blackberry and Bosch.
Information
Vision-S is just a prototype, at least for now
According to Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, the Vision-S prototype "embodies our (the company's) contribution to the future of mobility." However, the tech giant has not provided any details on the technical specifications of the car. Perhaps, Vision-S will remain a concept, at least for now.