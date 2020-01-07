Renault to unveil Zoe EV at 2020 Auto Expo: Report
Auto
French automaker Renault is working to launch its all-electric hatchback, the Zoe, in India sometime by 2020-2021, according to Autocar.
The publication has also claimed that the company will showcase the car at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.
Reportedly, Renault will launch the India-specific Zoe with several modifications to make it suitable for the country's road conditions.
Here are the finer details.
Exteriors
A look at the Renault Zoe
The Renault Zoe, which is currently available in select international markets, comes with a compact yet appealing look featuring sleek headlamps, a minimalistic grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.
Apart from that, the India-specific model is likely to get additional protection on the underside of the battery to avoid any physical damage.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Renault Zoe features a five-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, and body-colored accents around the dashboard and multifunctional steering wheel.
The car also gets support for wireless phone charging, and an infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
Moreover, it gets safety features such as driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and a driver assistance package.
Information
A look at the powertrain
The India-specific Renault Zoe is likely to draw power from a 90bhp electric motor which is fueled by a 41kWh battery. The complete details about the mechanical specifications of the car are not known yet. However, it is likely to offer a range of 300-350km.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
Understandably, with its sporty design, all-electric powertrain, and hi-tech features, the Renault Zoe won't be cheap. According to reports, the car is likely to cost somewhere around Rs. 14-16 lakh in India.
The official details will be revealed by the company at the launch event which could happen later this year or in early 2021.