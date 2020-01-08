2020 Hyundai Creta to be launched in India in mid-March
Auto
Hyundai is all set to launch the 2020 edition of its popular midsize SUV, the Creta, sometime in mid-March this year, according to Autocar.
The publication has also revealed that the car will make its global debut on February 6 at the Auto Expo 2020.
Notably, it will be unveiled by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is also the brand ambassador of Hyundai.
Exteriors
The car will get some cosmetic updates
The 2020 Hyundai Creta is likely to retain the design of the outgoing model. However, it is expected to get some cosmetic tweaks in the form of a restyled front grille, revamped bumpers, and a different alloy wheel design.
Apart from that, it will retain split projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights that we saw on the 2019 Creta.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The second-generation Hyundai Creta is also likely to get a bunch of interior updates including a larger panoramic sunroof and a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment system.
The car could also offer features such as automatic climate control, BlueLink connected car technology, and wireless charging support.
Moreover, it is expected to retain the safety features of the previous-generation model.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 Hyundai Creta will reportedly share its mechanical specifications with its cousin, the Kia Seltos.
Hence, it would be offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.4-liter and 1.5-liter petrol as well as a 1.5-liter diesel.
The transmission duties on the car will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Information
Finally, what about pricing?
The details about the pricing of the 2020 Hyundai Creta are not known yet. Considering the cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades, we can expect the car to carry a significant premium over the previous-generation model, which starts at Rs. 9.99 lakh.