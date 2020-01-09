Royal Enfield launches BS6 Classic 350 at Rs. 1.65 lakh
Royal Enfield, one of the leading manufacturers of cruiser motorcycles, has launched the BS6 compatible version of its iconic Classic 350 in India.
The new model comes with a fuel-injected engine, better power delivery, and some minor cosmetic updates, including two new color schemes.
Notably, the bookings for the cruiser are live at Royal Enfield dealerships for a token amount of Rs. 10,000.
Design
A look at the new Royal Enfield Classic 350
The updated Classic 350 sits on a single downtube frame and features a naked-street design with a rounded headlamp, circular mirrors, and a single-piece seat.
The motorcycle also gets two new color options: Stealth Black (blacked-out paint scheme with a matte finish) and Chrome Black (gets a heavy chrome treatment).
Notably, the new color variants get alloy wheels and tubeless tires as standard.
Internals
Power and performance
The new Classic 350 is powered by a BS6 compatible 346cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection technology.
The company has not revealed the power figures of the updated unit yet but claimed that the new engine is tuned to offer better performance.
In the BS4 guise, the engine churns out 19.8bhp of maximum power at 5,250rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks up front and a gas-charged dual-shock unit on the rear.
Information
And, what about the pricing?
As for the pocket pinch, the BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 costs Rs. 1.65 lakh, which is approximately Rs. 11,000 costlier than the BS4 model. At this price point, the motorcycle goes up against Benelli Imperiale 400 and Jawa 300.