Bookings for Challenger motorcycle live in India: Details here
Auto
US-based Indian Motorcycle has started accepting bookings for the newly announced Challenger motorcycle via all company dealerships across India.
The new model, which was unveiled at the 2019 EICMA show, is offered in three variants: Standard, Dark Horse, and Limited.
Notably, the motorcycle packs a powerful 1,769cc engine and comes loaded with several hi-tech features.
Here are more details.
Design
Indian Challenger: At a glance
The Indian Challenger comes with an eye-catching look featuring a semi-faired design, a beefy-looking front-apron with a mounted headlamp, power-adjustable windscreen, and dual panniers.
The motorcycle also houses a touchscreen infotainment unit, which displays information about traffic and weather, and comes with support for Bluetooth and USB connectivity.
Moreover, it gets all-LED fitments for headlamp, turn indicators, and taillights.
Internals
Power and performance
The Indian Challenger motorcycle is powered by a 1,769cc liquid-cooled, V-twin PowerPlus engine, which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an assist clutch. The unit churns out 121bhp of power at 5,500rpm and 173.5Nm peak torque at 3,800rpm.
Further, the higher-end Dark Horse and Limited models also get Bosch's six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), traction control, cornering ABS, and drag torque control.
Safety
Indian Challenger: On the road
On the safety front, the Indian Challenger comes equipped with Brembo-sourced 320mm disc brake for the front wheels, 298mm disc brake on the rear, and dual-channel ABS that helps avoid skidding while braking.
Further, the motorcycle houses conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
How much?
Finally, what about pricing and availability?
According to reports, the Indian Challenger motorcycle is likely to be launched in India in the first half of 2020. The bookings for the cruiser are underway.
The official pricing of the motorcycle is yet to be announced, however, looking at the specifications and features, we can expect it to cost somewhere around Rs. 25 lakh.