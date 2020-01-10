Mahindra to unveil an all-electric version of XUV300
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., one of the leading automobile manufacturers in India, is reportedly working to launch an all-electric version of the XUV300 at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.
Codenamed S210, the fully-electric car will be powered by a Lithium-ion battery and is likely to offer a range of up to 400km.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
The all-electric version of the Mahindra XUV300 will look similar to the fuel-powered XUV300. However, it would come with several styling updates including a closed front grille, different decals, new badging, etc. to differentiate itself from the latter.
We can also expect the upcoming car to come with indicator-mounted ORVMs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The details about the interiors of the fully-electric XUV300 are pretty scarce at the moment. But, we expect to see a premium five-seater cabin loaded with hi-tech features.
It is also likely to house a fully-digital instrument cluster as well as a touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features. The upcoming model would offer the same safety features that are available on the fuel-powered XUV300.
Engine
Power and performance
The all-electric XUV300 will pack a 380-volt Lithium-ion battery developed by LG Chem. The complete details about the mechanical specifications are not known yet.
Meanwhile, according to some reports, the company will launch the SUV in two variants: Standard and Long Range. The former will promise a range of 200km, while the latter could go up to 450km on a single charge.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
The all-electric Mahindra XUV300 will reportedly make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February and is likely to go on sale in the second half of 2020.
As for the pricing, it is likely to cost somewhere around Rs. 15 lakh and take on the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona, and MG ZS EV.