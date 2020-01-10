Royal Enfield teases 2020 Himalayan adventure bike, launch imminent
Royal Enfield is working to launch the 2020 edition of its popular adventure bike, the Himalayan in India, soon.
In the latest update, the home-grown automaker has posted a teaser video on its social media channels, hinting at an imminent launch of the motorcycle.
Separately, the off-roader was spotted earlier, which is why we have a fair idea about what it would offer.
Twitter Post
First, a look at the official teaser
Choose adventures.— Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) January 8, 2020
Choose journeys.
Choose terrains. #BuiltForAllRoadsBuiltForNoRoads
Coming soon - Royal Enfield Himalayan #RidePure #PureMotorcycling #RoyalEnfieldHimalayan pic.twitter.com/xw6hKASkKs
Design
What will 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan offer?
The 2020 Himalayan is expected to come with the same naked street design as the outgoing model. It will sit on a half-duplex split cradle frame and offer a minimalistic look, featuring rounded headlamp, an up-swept exhaust, step-up seat, and spoked wheels.
Further, it is likely to offer a revised instrument cluster, a hazard switch, and would perhaps be available in new color options.
Internals
A look at the powertrain
The 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan will be powered by the same 411cc single-cylinder engine as the outgoing model. But, it will be updated as per BS6 norms and we can expect a marginal reduction in power figures.
In the BS4 guise, this unit churns out 24.83PS of power at 6,500rpm and 32Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm.
Safety
2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan: On the road
In the braking department, the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan will come equipped with 300mm disc brake up front, 240mm disc brake on the rear, and switchable ABS for improved off-roading experience.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Information
And, what about pricing?
The pricing of the 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan is yet to be announced. However, considering the engine and feature updates, we expect it to carry a significant premium over the outgoing model, which is priced at Rs. 1.81 lakh.