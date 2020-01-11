2020 Range Rover Evoque to be launched on January 30
Auto
Jaguar Land Rover, the British luxury car brand owned by Tata Group, is all set to launch the 2020 edition of its flagship SUV, Range Rover Evoque, in India on January 30.
The second-generation model, which debuted last year, comes with several design as well as feature updates and draws power from BS6-compliant diesel and petrol engines.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
2020 Range Rover Evoque: At a glance
The second-generation Range Rover Evoque shares its styling cues with its sibling, the Velar. The car comes with a spectacular look, featuring an updated chrome grille with honeycomb patterns, revised bumpers, and pop-out door handles.
The car also houses silver-colored front and rear skid plates, sporty-looking alloy wheels, indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the four-seater SUV offers a luxurious cabin with power-adjustable ventilated seats, leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The car also houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and a dual touchscreen layout to control the infotainment and in-car features.
For safety, it comes with driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera with parking sensors as standard features.
Engine
Power and performance
In India, the 2020 Range Rover Evoque will be available with BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to all the wheels.
The diesel unit is capable of producing 180bhp of maximum power and 430Nm of peak torque, while the petrol mill churns out 249bhp and 365Nm.
Pricing
And, what about pricing?
Jaguar Land Rover will reveal the India prices of the Range Rover Evoque on January 30. However, according to reports, the flagship SUV is likely to cost somewhere around Rs. 50 lakh in the country.
At this price point, it will take on the likes of Volvo XC60, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Audi Q5.