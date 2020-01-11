Mahindra's all-electric hatchback to be priced under Rs. 9 lakh
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is working to launch its all-electric hatchback, eKUV100, in India.
Pawan Goenka, the CEO and MD of Mahindra, has confirmed that the all-electric car, which was unveiled as a concept at the Auto Expo 2018, will be launched as a production-ready model in Q2 2020.
Goenka also confirmed that the hatchback would be priced under Rs. 9 lakh.
Exteriors
A look at the Mahindra eKUV100
Just like the concept model, the production-ready eKUV100 is likely to feature a sporty design with a minimalistic grille, trapezoidal fog lamp housing, as well as blacked-out wheel arches and side claddings.
It is also expected to sport diamond-cut alloy wheels, a roof-mounted rear spoiler, and sharp-looking sculpted lines on the side.
Besides that, it would offer indicator-mounted ORVMs and all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The details about the interiors of the eKUV100 are yet to be revealed. However, we can expect the car to offer a spacious five-seater cabin with hi-tech features.
It is likely to offer a fully-digital instrument cluster and a bigger touchscreen infotainment system.
Moreover, the electric hatchback is expected to share the safety features with its fuel-powered sibling.
Engine
Power and performance
The Mahindra eKUV100 will reportedly be powered by a 40kW electric motor that churns out 53bhp of maximum power and 120Nm of peak torque.
The car will pack a 15.9kWh Lithium-ion battery which will, reportedly, offer a range of 120km on a single charge.
Meanwhile, the battery would be available with both standard and fast-charging options.
Pricing
And, what about pricing?
According to Goenka, the Mahindra eKUV100 will be one of the most affordable EVs in the country and will be priced under Rs. 9 lakh. Buyers will also be able to avail additional discounts in the form of state government subsidies.
Lastly, the car would go up against the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona, and MG ZS EV.