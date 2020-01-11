2020 Hyundai i20 to be launched in June: Report
Hyundai is gearing up to launch the 2020 edition of its popular hatchback, the i20, in India.
In the latest update, Autocar has claimed that the South Korean automaker will launch the car in the country in June this year.
The facelifted model is likely to come with minor cosmetic as well as feature updates and BS6-compliant engines.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
Going by the spy shots, the upcoming Hyundai i20 will look quite similar to the outgoing model. The car will offer a trapezoidal grille with honeycomb patterns and company's emblem, sleek headlamps, and triangular-shaped fog lamp housing.
Apart from that, it would run on 16-inch alloy wheels and house indicator-mounted ORVMs, projector headlights, and LED taillamps.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The details about the interiors of the 2020 i20 are not known yet. However, a previous leak had revealed that the car would sport a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.
The hatchback would also offer a multifunctional steering wheel and features such as automatic climate control, wireless charging support, dual-front airbags, and ABS with EBD, among others.
Engine
A look at the powertrain
The updated Hyundai i20 will reportedly be offered in BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engine options. The former is capable of producing 83bhp of power, while the latter churns out 90bhp.
Apart from that, the car could also get a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine as well.
Moreover, the car will be available with both manual or automatic gearbox options.
Information
And, what will be the pricing?
The next-generation Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched in India in June this year. As far as pricing is concerned, it is likely to carry a significant premium over the outgoing model, which falls under Rs. 5.52-9.34 lakh price bracket.