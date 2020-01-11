2020 Skoda Octavia to be launched in India by 2020-end
2020 Skoda Octavia, the premium sedan which was unveiled in November last year, is set to be launched in India in 2020.
Zac Hollis, the Director of Skoda India, has confirmed that the new-generation Octavia will hit the Indian roads by the end of 2020.
Meanwhile, it is likely to be showcased at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
What does 2020 Skoda Octavia offer
The 2020 Skoda Octavia comes with an elongated design and looks more sportier than the previous-generation model, thanks to the sharper-looking sculpted lines.
The car features cascading grille housed in a chrome frame, a coupe-inspired roof design, sporty-looking alloy wheels, and chrome highlights surrounding the windows.
Apart from that, it houses LED headlamps (full-matrix LEDs as optional), indicator-mounted electronically-adjustable ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The 2020 Octavia sports a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, and ventilated seats with massage function.
The car gets a fully-digital Virtual Cockpit setup, a head-up display, and a touchscreen infotainment system (8.25-inch or 10-inch depending on the model).
It also offers hi-tech features like connected car technology with eSIM support and a voice-enabled digital assistant called Laura.
Engine
Power and performance
Internationally, the 2020 Octavia is offered with numerous powertrains including petrol, diesel, CNG, and plug-in as well as mild-hybrid engines.
However, according to reports, the India-specific model will come with 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbo petrol engines, mated to manual or automatic transmission systems.
The former is capable of producing 150bhp of power, while the latter can churn out 190bhp.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
Though there is no official word on the India pricing of the 2020 Skoda Octavia as of now, several reports suggest that the upcoming car would fall under Rs. 20-30 lakh price bracket.
At this price point, the updated model will take on the likes of Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, and Toyota Corolla Altis.