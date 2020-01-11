Lexus to launch LC 500h sports car on January 31
Auto
Lexus, the luxury vehicle brand owned by Japanese automaker Toyota, is all set to launch the LC 500h performance-oriented car in India on January 31.
The upcoming sports coupe comes with a jaw-dropping design, several luxurious as well as hi-tech features, and a powerful hybrid engine.
In India, it is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs. 2 crore.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
A look at the Lexus LC 500h
Right of the bat, the LC 500h features an eye-catching look with a sloping roof line that flows neatly onto the boot.
The massive woven grille, aerodynamically designed body, sleek LED headlamps, unique 3D infinity taillights, and dual exhausts give the car a striking presence that is bound to turn heads.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Lexus LC 500h comes with a luxurious and feature-loaded cabin that can accommodate two people. The car houses power-adjustable ventilated seats wrapped in leather, a fully-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel.
The sports coupe also offers features such as Amazon Alexa voice command integration, an in-built navigation system, dual-zone climate control, and a 12-speaker sound system, among others.
Engine
Power and performance
Under the hood, the Lexus LC 500h is powered by a 3.5-liter Atkinson cycle V6 engine mated to a hybrid system. This combined unit is capable of producing 359PS of maximum power and 348Nm of peak torque.
The system comes mated to a 10-speed gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels.
Lastly, the performance-oriented car can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 4.7 seconds.
Pricing
And, what will be the pocket pinch?
Understandably, with its impressive design, hi-tech features, and a powerful hybrid engine, the Lexus LC 500h won't come cheap. According to reports, the sports car is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs. 1.8-2.0 crore in India.
Once launched, it will take on the likes of Jaguar F-Pace, BMW Z4, and Audi RS5 Coupe.