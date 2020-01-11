Renault's upcoming compact SUV spotted testing in India: Details here
Auto
A few days back, we reported that French automaker Renault is working to launch a sub-4m compact SUV in India, and that it will be called Kiger.
Now, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car, which is also codenamed as HBC, has been spotted on Indian roads, giving us a rough idea of how it would look like.
Here's more.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
Going by the spy shots, the Renault HBC will come with a crossover-like stance featuring a compact design with 16-inch alloy wheels, a rear-window wiper, and a decent ground clearance.
The car will sit on Renault's CMF-A+ (Compact Modular Family) platform and will get a similar front-fascia as its MPV sibling, the Triber.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Not much is known about the interiors of the Renault's upcoming compact SUV yet. However, it is likely to offer a spacious five-seater cabin with luxurious and hi-tech features.
The car would offer a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, and features such as automatic climate control, wireless charging support, and driver as well as passenger airbags, among others.
Engine
Power and performance
According to Autocar, the Renault HBC will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (codename: 'HR10'), which will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT system.
Apart from that, previous reports suggest that the car could also get a 1.3-liter petrol mill for higher variants.
Notably, the compact SUV will not be available with a diesel-powered engine.
Pricing
The car could debut at the Auto Expo 2020
According to reports, Renault Kiger will make its debut at the upcoming Auto Expo in February this year, while its market launch is likely to happen by the end of 2020.
As for the pocket pinch, the car is likely to be positioned above the Renault Triber, which starts at Rs. 4.95 lakh.