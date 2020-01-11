2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE to be launched on January 28
Auto
German automaker Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the 2020 GLE SUV in India on January 28, 2020.
The upcoming car, which is offered in three engine options, comes loaded with several hi-tech as well as luxury features.
In India, it is expected to come at a starting price of around Rs. 75 lakh.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
A look at the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with an eye-catching look, featuring a chrome-finished grille with the company's three-pointed star emblem, silver-colored skid plates, and dual exhausts.
The premium looks of the car are further accentuated by chrome-finished highlights around the windows and sporty-looking dual-tone alloy wheels.
Further, the SUV houses indicator-mounted ORVMs, a powered tailgate, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the five-seater Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with a luxurious and hi-tech cabin featuring power-adjustable seats, four-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.
The car houses two 12.3-inch displays, one for the infotainment panel and the other to serve as the instrumentation console.
The car also houses driver and passenger airbags, a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, adaptive suspension, and several driver-centric features.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is offered in three engine options: a 2.0-liter as well as 3.0-liter diesel and a 3.0-liter petrol.
The former two are capable of producing 256bhp and 330bhp of maximum power, while the petrol unit produces 367bhp.
The latter comes mated to a mild-hybrid system and gets a boost of 22bhp during the acceleration.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no official word on the India pricing of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE as of now. However, according to reports, it is likely to come at a starting price of Rs. 75 lakh. Once launched, it will take on Audi Q7 and BMW X5.