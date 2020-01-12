Mercedes-Benz to introduce EQ electric vehicle brand in India
Auto
Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce its electric vehicle brand, the EQ, in India at an event on January 14.
According to Autocar, the German automaker will unveil a close-to-production model of the EQC electric SUV to mark the arrival of its emission-free line-up in the country.
The fully-packed production-ready variant will be launched later this year.
Here's more on Mercedes-Benz EQC.
Exteriors
A look at the Mercedes-Benz EQC
The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with a sporty look featuring a slightly curved roof line, a chrome-finished grille with company's emblem, a fiber-optic light strip across the bonnet, and EQC badging on the front fender.
The car also houses indicator-mounted ORVMs, all-LED headlamps, wraparound LED taillights, and EQ-specific alloy wheels with blue accents.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Mercedes-Benz EQC offers a luxurious and hi-tech cabin that can accommodate five people. The car comes with power-adjustable seats wrapped in leather, an electric sunroof, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with mounted touch pads.
The SUV supports wireless phone charging and houses a distinctive looking dashboard, featuring a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment unit.
Engine
Power and performance
The Mercedes-Benz EQC comes with a dual motor setup: one for the front axle and the other for the rear. These motors are powered by an 80kWh Lithium-ion battery and produce a combined power of 407bhp and 765Nm of peak torque.
The car has a claimed range of 400km on a single charge and it can do 0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds.
Information
And, what will be the pricing?
There is no official word on the pricing of the Mercedes-Benz EQC in India as of now. However, considering that the fully-electric SUV starts at $67,900 (approximately Rs. 48 lakh) in international markets, we expect it to cost upwards of Rs. 50 lakh in India.