2020 Jeep Compass facelift spotted testing: What has changed?
Auto
Jeep is gearing up to launch the 2020 edition of its popular SUV, the Compass, in India sometime around mid-2020.
In the latest update, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted in China, revealing some of its design details.
The updated SUV is likely to come with minor cosmetic updates and several new connectivity features.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
Here's how it would look like
Going by the spy shots, the facelifted Compass is expected to look similar to the outgoing model.
Up front, the car will retain Jeep's signature seven-slat grille. However, due to the heavy presence of the camouflage, we can't confirm all the design updates.
That said, the SUV is likely to get a powered tailgate and an all-LED setup for the headlamps, DRLs, and taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the facelifted model of the five-seater Compass will reportedly get some major updates.
It is likely to offer a fully-digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with integrated eSIM support. We could also see ventilated seats and Beats' sound system on the premium models.
Moreover, it is likely to retain the safety features of the outgoing model.
Engine
Power and performance
The India-specific Jeep Compass is likely to be offered in two BS6 compatible engine options: a 1.4-liter petrol (MultiAir II) and a 2.0-liter diesel (MultiJet II).
The former produces 170PS of power while the latter churns out 148PS.
The transmission duties on the car would be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
The 2020 Jeep Compass is likely to be launched in India sometime in mid-2020. As far as pricing is concerned, it is likely to carry a significant premium over the outgoing model, which falls under Rs. 15.6-23.11 lakh price bracket.