2020 Skoda Superb spotted testing in India: What has changed?
Auto
A few days back, we reported that Czech automaker Skoda is working on launching the 2020 edition of Superb sedan in India and that it will be launched as a petrol-only model.
Now, a test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted on Indian roads undergoing emission testing, revealing some of its key design highlights.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
2020 Skoda Superb: At a glance
Going by the latest spy shots, the 2020 Skoda Superb will come with a sporty design featuring sharper styling cues and a host of cosmetic updates.
It will get a restyled chrome-finished butterfly grille, blacked-out B-pillars, sporty-looking alloy wheels, and a new front bumper with a wider air intake.
On the rear, it will house a new tailgate with 'SKODA' lettering, and new taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the 2020 Superb will feature a premium five-seater cabin with power-adjustable front seats wrapped in leather, ambient lighting, and three-zone climate control.
The car will also house a fully-digital instrument cluster and a new 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
Besides that, the updated model could also come with support for connected car technology.
Engine
Power and performance
The company has not announced the powertrain options for the India-spec Superb facelift yet. However, according to NDTVAuto, the car will be offered with a BS6-compliant 1.8-liter TSI petrol engine which is capable of producing 185bhp of maximum power.
The transmission duties on the updated model will be taken care of by a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.
Information
And, what will be the pocket pinch?
The 2020 Skoda Superb is likely to hit Indian roads in May. As far as pricing is concerned, the car is likely to carry a significant premium over the outgoing model, which falls under Rs. 23.99-33.49 lakh price bracket in the country.