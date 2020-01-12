Tata Harrier becomes expensive by upto Rs. 45,000: Details here
Auto
In a major move, Tata Motors has increased the prices of its popular SUV, the Harrier, in India.
With the latest price revision, the premium five-seater car has become costlier by up to Rs. 45,000 and is now available at a starting price of Rs. 13.43 lakh.
Meanwhile, the company has not revealed the reason behind the price hike yet.
Here are more details.
Price hike
More details about the price hike
With this price hike, the standard XE, XM, XT, and XZ trims of the Harrier have become costlier by Rs. 44,000 and are now priced at Rs. 13.43 lakh, Rs. 14.69 lakh, Rs. 15.89 lakh, and Rs. 17.19 lakh, respectively.
Notably, the XZ Dual Tone variant has received a price hike of Rs. 35,000 and it is now available at Rs. 17.3 lakh.
Information
These models have received the highest price hike
Meanwhile, the Dark Edition variants of the XT and XZ trims of the Harrier have received the highest price hike of Rs. 45,000; these models are now priced at Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 17.3 lakh, respectively.
Exteriors
Meanwhile, here's recalling Tata Harrier
To recall, the Tata Harrier comes with a sporty design featuring a cascading grille with honeycomb patterns, a sloping roof design, and a muscular-looking front bonnet with sculpted lines.
The car also houses silver-colored front and rear skid plates, indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs, sporty-looking alloy wheels, and a roof-mounted spoiler as well as shark fin antenna.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Tata Harrier offers a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, wooden accents around the dashboard, a panoramic sunroof, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touch-screen infotainment unit with support for connectivity features.
For safety, it offers driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors.
Engine
And, here's a look at the powertrain
At present, the Tata Harrier is powered by a BS4-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and produces 140PS of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque.
However, the company will reportedly launch the car with an updated BS6-compliant engine and automatic transmission at the upcoming Auto Expo in February.