Bookings for Toyota Vellfire MPV live in India: Details here
Auto
A few days back, we reported that Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will launch its flagship MPV (multi-purpose vehicle), the Vellfire, in India in early 2020.
Now, GaadiWaadi has claimed that the company has started the pre-bookings for the car at a token amount of Rs. 10 lakh and that it is likely to be launched on February 5.
Here's more on Toyota Vellfire.
Exteriors
A look at the Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire comes with an elongated design featuring massive chrome-finished, wide air dams as well as windows, a roof-mounted spoiler, and sliding doors.
The car houses electronically adjustable ORVMs with mounted indicators, sleek headlamps, sporty-looking alloy wheels, and a thick chrome strip on the tailgate.
Besides that, it also offers LED headlights with DRLs, fog lamps, and LED tail lamps.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Vellfire features an ultra-luxurious cabin, offering leather-wrapped captain seats for second and third rows with ventilation function, electronically operated footrest (for middle row), and dual sunroof.
The car houses a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.2-inch HD entertainment screens for middle row occupants as well.
Besides that, the MPV also offers features such as ambient lighting, wireless charging support, and more.
Information
Power and performance
The India-specific Vellfire will reportedly pack a BS6-compliant 2.5-liter petrol-hybrid engine mated to 2JM and 2FM electric motors. The combined unit is capable of producing 197PS of power and 235Nm of peak torque. For transmission duties, the car will offer an automatic CVT system.
How much?
Finally, what about pricing?
According to reports, the Toyota Vellfire is likely to be launched in India on February 5. The car will reportedly arrive in the country via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.
As far as pricing is concerned, the luxury MPV is likely to cost somewhere around Rs. 80-90 lakh and compete against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class range.