2020 Triumph Street Triple S not coming to India: Report
Auto
All those who were waiting for the 2020 Triumph Street Triple S, the superbike which was unveiled recently in India, here's some bad news for you.
According to reports, the British automaker will not bring the entry-level S variant of the flagship tourer to our shores.
However, Triumph will reportedly introduce the range-topping Street Triple RS model for Indian motorheads in this month itself.
Reason
Why the company is not bringing the motorcycle to India?
Though the automaker has not revealed the exact reason behind its decision to not introduce the Street Triple S model in India, several reports suggest that it is due to the slowdown in the country's premium motorcycle market.
Meanwhile, the top variant of Street Triple RS model will be launched in India this month and is likely to be priced around Rs. 12 lakh.
Design
2020 Triumph Street Triple S: At a glance
If you still care though, here are its specifications: The Triumph Street Triple S sits on a twin-spar aluminium frame and comes with a naked street look featuring a dual-tone color scheme, angular-looking side profile, a muscular fuel tank, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
The motorcycle houses handlebar-mounted rear-view mirrors, a fully-digital instrument console, dual-LED headlamps with DRLs, turn indicators, and LED taillights.
Information
Power and performance
The 2020 Street Triple S is powered by a BS6-compliant 660cc in-line triple-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 47.6PS of power at 9,000rpm and 60Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. However, in the de-restricted mode, it makes 95.2PS at 11,250rpm and 66Nm at 9,250rpm.
Safety
And, what about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple S comes equipped with 310mm disc brake up front, 220mm disc brake on the rear, and dual-channel ABS for improved braking efficiency.
The motorcycle houses Showa's telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Moreover, the motorcycle offers two riding modes: Road and Rain.