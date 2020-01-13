BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 to be launched on January-25
In a new development, TVS Motor Company has confirmed that it would launch the BS6-compliant version of its popular sports tourer, the RR 310, in India on January 25.
Apart from the engine upgrade, the upcoming motorcycle will also get some design as well as feature updates.
Here's more on TVS Apache RR 310.
Design
A look at the TVS Apache RR 310
The updated Apache RR 310 was spotted in India last month, and going by the spy shots, we expect the upcoming motorcycle to come with a dual-tone paint scheme and a new fully-digital instrument cluster with support for Bluetooth connectivity.
Besides that, it will retain the sporty design of the outgoing model and will come with an all-LED setup for lighting.
Internals
Power and performance
The new TVS Apache RR 310 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 312.2cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.
In the BS4 state of tune, this engine churns out 34PS of maximum power at 9,700rpm and 27.3Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm. But, with the BS6 update, we can expect a marginal drop in the power figures.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the updated Apache RR 310 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved road handling.
The motorcycle will retain the cycle parts of the outgoing model and will house conventional telescopic forks up front and a gas-assisted mono-shock unit on the rear.
Information
And, what will be the pricing?
As for the pricing, the BS6 Apache RR 310 will reportedly carry a premium of around Rs. 15,000 over the outgoing model, which is priced at Rs. 2.28 lakh. Once launched, it will take on the likes of KTM RC 390 and Bajaj Dominar 400.