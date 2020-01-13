Entry-level Harley-Davidson motorcycle to be launched in June: Details here
Auto
A few days back, we reported that Harley-Davidson has partnered with Chinese Qianjiang Motorcycle Co. (the company which owns Benelli brand) to introduce an entry-level cruiser for Chinese and Indian markets, and that it would hit production soon.
Now, a leaked document, which reveals Benelli's plans for 2020, has surfaced online, claiming that the entry-level Harley-Davidson cruiser would be launched in June, 2020.
Design
Here's how it will look like
To recall, Harley-Davidson had released the design sketch of the upcoming entry-level cruiser in June last year. Going by the renders, we expect the motorcycle to look similar to the other Harley-Davidson cruisers.
It would come with a naked street look featuring a dual-tone color scheme, rounded headlamp, a slightly stepped-up seat, and an all-LED lighting setup.
Information
Power and performance
The entry-level Harley-Davidson cruiser will be powered by a 338cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine, which will reportedly be based on Benelli 302S. The latter draws power from a 300cc parallel-twin engine which is capable of producing 38bhp of maximum power and 26.5Nm of peak torque.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the Harley's entry-level motorcycle will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better grip on the road.
Further, the motorcycle could house telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
And, when will it arrive in India?
Though there is no word on the pricing and availability of the entry-level Harley-Davidson motorcycle in India yet, several reports suggest that it is likely to grace our shores sometime in next year. Lastly, it is likely to cost around Rs. 3-4 lakh.