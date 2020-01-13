2020 Jaguar F-Type listed on company's India website, launch imminent
Auto
2020 Jaguar F-Type, the flagship sports car which made its global debut last year, is all set to be launched in India soon.
In the latest development, the upcoming car has been listed on Jaguar's India website, hinting at an imminent launch in the coming weeks.
Notably, it promises a top-speed of 300kmph and can do a 0-100kmph sprint in 3.7 seconds.
Here's more.
Exteriors
2020 Jaguar F-Type: At a glance
The 2020 Jaguar F-Type comes with a spectacular look, featuring a glossy black grille with honeycomb patterns, wider air dams, a muscular-looking front bonnet with sculpted lines, and a sloping roof design.
The car also houses a quad-exhaust system, sporty-looking alloy wheels, a roof-mounted shark-fin antenna, and sleek LED headlamps with DRLs as well as LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the 2020 Jaguar F-Type comes with a two-seater cabin featuring 12-way power adjustable ventilated seats, leather upholstery, removable roof (on Convertible model), and ambient lighting.
The car houses a fully-digital 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
Besides that, it also gets an optional Secure Tracker feature for anti-theft provisions.
Engine
Power and performance
The 2020 Jaguar F-Type is available with three engine options: a 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, a 3-liter supercharged V6 unit, and a top-of-the-line 5-liter supercharged V8.
The former two are capable of producing 296bhp and 375bhp of power, respectively, while the latter churns out 567bhp.
Moreover, the car has a top-speed of 300kmph and it can accelerate from 0-100kmph in just 3.7 seconds.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
The 2020 Jaguar F-Type is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks. The pricing details of the car are yet to be revealed, however, according to reports, it is likely to be priced under Rs. 90 lakh to Rs. 3 crore range.