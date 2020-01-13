Bajaj Chetak e-scooter to be launched tomorrow: What to expect?
Bajaj Auto Ltd., one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in India, is all set to launch its iconic Chetak scooter in an all-electric avatar tomorrow.
The e-scooter, which was unveiled in October last year, promises a range of up to 95km on a single charge.
Notably, it will be launched in Pune first, followed by other Indian cities later.
Design
The e-scooter comes with a stylish look, hi-tech features
The Bajaj Chetak comes with an all-metal body featuring a neo-retro design with a broad front apron, a contoured seat, and 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.
For lighting, the scooter houses all-LED headlamps with DRLs, sequential LED blinkers for turn signals, and LED taillights.
Besides that, it houses a USB charging port, start-stop button, and a fully-digital TFT panel with support for smartphone connectivity.
Internals
The e-scooter promises a range of up to 95km
The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter packs a 4kW motor which draws power from an IP67-rated Lithium-ion battery, that can be fueled up in 4.5-5 hours through household chargers.
The company has not provided a fast-charging option, claiming that it deteriorates the battery's life.
Moreover, the e-scooter offers a range of 85km and 95km in Sport and Eco modes, respectively.
Safety
Bajaj Chetak: On the road
In the safety department, Bajaj Chetak comes equipped with disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheel, respectively, along with regenerative braking system wherein the battery gets charged whenever the brakes are applied.
The e-scooter houses single-sided swing-arm suspension on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle suspension duties.
Information
And, what will be the pocket pinch?
Bajaj will announce the pricing and availability details of the Chetak e-scooter tomorrow. But, the company had earlier revealed that the pricing of the scooter will be pretty competitive. Hence, we expect it to cost around Rs. 1 lakh in the country.