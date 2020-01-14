2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin to be launched in April
In a major move, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has confirmed that it would launch the 2020 edition of its flagship adventure bike, the CRF1100L Africa Twin, in India in April.
The new model, which was unveiled in September last year, comes with several hi-tech features and a comparatively more powerful engine.
2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin: At a glance
The 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin comes with a semi-faired design featuring a height-adjustable windscreen, golden-colored rim, handlebar-mounted rear-view mirror, spoke wheels, and an attractive paint job.
The motorcycle offers dual-LED headlamps and split seats as well as grab rail.
Apart from that, it houses a 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen panel which gets support for Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay.
Power and performance
The 2020 CRF1100L Africa Twin draws power from a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine which churns out 109bhp of power and 105Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox and an automatic DCT (dual-clutch transmission) system.
2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin: On the road
The 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin comes equipped with disc brakes on both the ends, along with dual-channel ABS as standard, and a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU).
For suspension duties, the motorcycle houses telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Moreover, it offers four riding modes: Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road.
And, how much will it cost?
The 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin is set to be launched in India in April. As for the pocket pinch, the motorcycle is likely to carry a significant premium over the outgoing model, which is priced at Rs. 13.5 lakh.