Bajaj Chetak e-scooter launched, price starts at Rs. 1 lakh
Auto
Bajaj Auto Ltd. has finally launched its iconic Chetak scooter in an all-electric avatar today.
The e-scooter, which starts at Rs. 1 lakh, is offered in two variants: Urbane and Premium.
Interestingly, it arrives as the first EV to be produced by a mainstream two-wheeler manufacturer in the country.
Here's our roundup.
Design
First, a look at the Bajaj Chetak
The Bajaj Chetak comes with an all-metal design featuring a retro-styled look with Vespa-inspired silhouette, a distinctive front apron with mounted indicators as well as grille, and 12-inch alloy wheels.
The 'feather-touch' switches, an eye-catching paint finish, and all-LED lighting fitments add more to its premiumness.
It also houses a fully-digital TFT instrument panel with support for smartphone connectivity, and a USB charging port.
Internals
Power and performance
The Bajaj Chetak packs a 3kW electric motor which draws power from an IP67-rated 3kWh Lithium-ion battery. The e-scooter promises a range of 85km and 95km in Sport and Eco modes, respectively.
Moreover, the battery can be fueled up by a 5A AC charger which can charge it fully in almost five hours.
Safety
Bajaj Chetak also offers reverse assist feature
In the safety department, Bajaj Chetak comes equipped with disc brake on the front wheel and drum brake on the rear wheel, along with regenerative braking system wherein the battery gets charged whenever the brakes are applied.
The e-scooter also offers reverse assist feature for parking assistance.
Moreover, it houses single-sided swingarm suspension on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Pricing
And, here's a look at the pricing and availability
As for the pocket pinch, the Bajaj Chetak e-scooter costs Rs. 1 lakh for the Urbane variant and Rs. 1.15 lakh for the Premium model.
The bookings for the scooter are live and the deliveries are slated to commence by the end of next month. Notably, it will only be available in Pune and Bengaluru for now.