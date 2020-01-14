Audi Q8 launch: SUV to be priced at Rs. 1.5cr
Auto
German automaker Audi is all set to launch its ultra luxurious Q8 SUV in India tomorrow.
The flagship car, which was unveiled last year, will come with a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine and several luxurious as well as hi-tech features.
In India, it will arrive via CBU (completely built unit) route and is likely to be priced around Rs. 1.5 crore.
Here's more.
Exteriors
The Audi Q8 will offer a head-turning look
The Audi Q8 will come with a spectacular design featuring a chrome-finished grille with company's emblem, wide pentagonal-shaped air-inlets, and 22-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The car will also get chrome highlights around the windows, silver-colored roof rails and front as well as rear skid plates.
For lighting, it will offer indicator-mounted ORVMs, HD Matrix LED headlights with 3D-effect DRLs and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the five-seater Audi Q8 will offer a feature rich cabin with leather upholstery and fully-digital Audi's virtual cockpit setup.
The SUV will house a 10.1-inch infotainment system, along with an 8.6-inch secondary touchscreen panel for managing climate control and other in-car functions.
Besides that, it will offer driver-assist features like 360-degree cameras, lane change warning, curb warning, and adaptive cruise assist, among others.
Engine
Power and performance
Under the hood, the Audi Q8 will be powered by a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter TFSI V6 petrol engine which is capable of producing 340bhp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque.
The engine comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox which sends power to all the four wheels through Audi's Quattro AWD system.
Information
And, what will be the pocket pinch?
The pricing and availability details of the Audi Q8 will be announced tomorrow. However, going by the reports, we expect the car to be priced around Rs. 1.5 crore in the country. Once launched, it will take on BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.