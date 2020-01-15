Jeep Compass Diesel Automatic goes official in India
Auto
Jeep India has finally launched the Diesel Automatic variant of its popular SUV, the Compass.
The new variant, which starts at Rs. 21.96 lakh, is offered in two trims: Longitude and Limited Plus.
The updated model draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter MultiJet II engine which we have seen on the Compass Trailhawk.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
A look at the Jeep Compass
The new Jeep Compass comes with a sporty design featuring a seven-slat chrome grille with a trapezoidal fog-lamp housing, a muscular-looking front bonnet, and square-ish wheel arches.
The car gets a blackened roof, sliver-colored front as well as rear skid plates, blacked-out side claddings, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
For lighting, it offers projector headlamps with LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Jeep Compass offers a luxurious five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, and auto-dimming IRVM.
The car houses a fully-digital instrument cluster behind the three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with connectivity features.
Apart from that, it retains the safety features of the manual variant.
Information
Power and performance
The updated Jeep Compass is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter MultiJet II diesel engine which comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and sends power to all the wheels. The unit is capable of producing 170bhp of power and 350Nm of peak torque.
Pricing
Finally, what is the pricing?
As far as pricing is concerned, the Jeep Compass Diesel Automatic costs Rs. 21.96 lakh for the Longitude variant and Rs. 24.99 lakh for the Limited Plus model. The bookings for the car are live and the deliveries are likely to commence soon.
Lastly, it goes up against the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan.