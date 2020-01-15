Honda Activa 6G launched in India at Rs. 64,000
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the sixth-generation of its popular scooter, the Activa, in India today.
Titled as Activa 6G, the new scooter starts at Rs. 63,912 and is offered in two variants: Standard and Deluxe.
Notably, the new-generation scooter draws power from a BS6-compliant engine and is claimed to be 10% more fuel efficient than the outgoing model.
Here's more.
Design
A look at the Honda Activa 6G
The Honda Activa 6G comes with several styling tweaks including a restyled front apron, a new headlamp unit, and a sportier side profile.
The scooter houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a multifunctional key-hole unit with a dedicated switch to open external fuel filler cap.
Moreover, it comes with a comparatively longer wheelbase and is available in six color options.
Internals
Power and performance
The Activa 6G is powered by a BS6-compliant 109.51cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine which is claimed to be 10% more fuel-efficient.
The unit is capable of producing 7.68bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 8.79Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm.
The scooter also gets Silent Start and Enhanced Smart Power (ESP) technologies for improved combustion and better mileage.
Safety
Honda Activa 6G: On the road
On the safety front, Honda Activa 6G comes equipped with disc/drum brake on the front wheel, drum brake on the rear wheel, and mandatory combined braking system for improved braking efficiency.
The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Pricing
Finally, what about pricing and availability?
As far as pricing is concerned, the Honda Activa 6G carries a premium of Rs. 7,500 over the outgoing model. It costs Rs. 63,912 for the Standard variant and Rs. 65,412 for the Deluxe model.
Further, the bookings for the scooter are underway while the deliveries are likely to commence by the end of this month.