Audi Q8 launched in India at Rs. 1.33 crore
Auto
German automaker Audi has launched its much-awaited SUV, the Q8, in India today.
The flagship car, priced at Rs. 1.33 crore, comes with a spectacular design, several luxurious as well as hi-tech features, and a BS6-compliant V6 petrol engine.
Notably, it has been brought via CBU (completely built unit) route, and only 200 units of the SUV have been allotted for the Indian market.
Exteriors
A look at the Audi Q8
The Audi Q8 comes with a stylish look featuring a sloping roof design, a massive chrome grille with company's emblem, sleek headlamps, and pentagonal-shaped air dams.
The 20-inch sporty looking alloy wheels, chrome garnishing around the windows, dual-exhausts, matrix LED headlamps with 3D DRLs and full-width LED tail lights make it a complete head turner.
Interiors
The Audi Q8 offers a luxurious and feature-loaded cabin
Inside, the Audi Q8 offers an ultra luxurious five-seater cabin featuring power-adjustable leather seats with ventilation and massage function, four-zone climate control, and a built-in air purifier.
The car offers 12.3-inch Audi's Virtual Cockpit setup and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with support for connectivity features. The car also houses an 8.6-inch secondary touchscreen panel for managing climate control and other in-car functions.
Engine
Here's a look at the powertrain
The Audi Q8 is powered by a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter TFSI V6 petrol engine which comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox which sends power to all the four wheels through Audi's Quattro AWD system.
The car is capable of producing 340bhp of maximum power and a massive 500Nm of peak torque.
Safety
The car can do 0-100kmph in 5.9 seconds
On the safety front, the Audi Q8 offers eight airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree cameras, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and several driver-centric features including lane change warning, curb warning, and adaptive cruise assist, among others.
Further, the car has a top speed of 250kmph and it can do a 0-100kmph sprint in just 5.9 seconds.
Information
Finally, what is the pricing?
As far as pocket pinch is concerned, the Audi Q8 is priced at Rs. 1.33 crore in the country. At this price point, the flagship car goes up against the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X6, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and Range Rover Sport.