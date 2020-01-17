Mercedes-Benz A-Class to be unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020
Auto
German automaker Mercedes-Benz is all set to unveil its A-Class sedan at the upcoming Auto Expo in February, according to Autocar.
The new car will arrive in India via CKD (completely knocked down) route and will be assembled at company's production unit in Chakan, Maharashtra.
It is likely to be launched in the country sometime later this year.
Here's more on Mercedes-Benz A-Class.
Exteriors
How will it look like?
According to reports, Mercedes-Benz A-Class will be based on company's MFA (Modular Front Architecture) platform and will borrow its styling cues from its siblings, the CLA and GLA models.
The car will reportedly have a wheelbase of 2,729mm and a boot space of 420 liters.
Besides that, it will offer alloy wheels, dual exhausts, and an all-LED setup for lighting.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The details about the interiors of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class are scarce, but we expect the car to offer a luxurious five-seater cabin with leather seats, an electric sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
The premium sedan will house a fully-digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for connectivity features.
Besides that, it will also offer several driver-centric features.
Information
Under the hood
Mercedes-Benz is yet to announce the mechanical specifications of the India-specific A-Class sedan. However, in international markets, the car is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The transmission duties on the sedan are taken care of by a 7-speed G-DCT (dual-clutch gearbox) system.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
Mercedes-Benz India will showcase the A-Class sedan at the upcoming Auto Expo and is likely to launch it in the country sometime later this year.
As for the pocket pinch, the car is likely to fall under Rs. 32-40 lakh price bracket.
Once launched, it will take on the likes of BMW 3 Series and Audi A4.