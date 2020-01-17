MG Motor to unveil six-seater Hector at the Auto Expo
Auto
British automaker MG Motor is likely to showcase a new six-seater variant of its popular SUV, the Hector, at the upcoming Auto Expo in February, according to Autocar.
Presumably dubbed as Hector Plus, the new model is likely to come with several design and interior tweaks as well as BS6-compliant engines.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
MG Hector Plus: At a glance
Notably, the Hector Plus was earlier spotted testing on Indian roads. And going by the spy shots, the car will come with a bulkier stance, and will look slightly bigger than the standard model.
Apart from that, it will get newly-designed alloy wheels, a revamped front fascia with a reshaped grille and a new headlamp cluster as well as LED DRLs.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the MG Hector Plus will come with a spacious cabin featuring three seating rows that would accommodate six people. The car will house captain seats for the second row as well.
Apart from that, it is expected to get a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.4-inch infotainment system with updated software and connected car features.
Engine
Power and performance
The MG Hector Plus is likely to be offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter turbo petrol, a 1.5-liter petrol with 48V mild-hybrid system, and 2.0-liter diesel engine. But, the power figures of the updated units are not known yet.
Further, the car will be available with both 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox to handle transmission duties.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
Though there is no official word regarding the pricing of MG Hector Plus in India, several reports suggest that the new car is likely to carry a premium of around Rs. 1 lakh over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 12.48 lakh.