Bookings for the BS6-compliant Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 commence: Report
Auto
Royal Enfield, one of India's popular two-wheeler manufacturers, is gearing up to launch the BS6-compliant version of its iconic motorcycle, the Interceptor 650, in the country.
In the latest development, BikeDekho has claimed that select company dealerships have started accepting bookings for the updated model at a token amount of Rs. 10,000.
Here are the finer details.
Design
A look at the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
According to reports, the BS6 Interceptor 650 will come with the same naked street look as the outgoing model. The motorcycle will house a bulbous headlamp, chrome-finished rounded mirrors, a flat type seat, and dual exhausts.
Apart from that, the updated cruiser could also get a couple of new color options as well as optional alloy wheels.
Internals
Power and performance
The updated Interceptor will be powered by a BS6-compliant 650cc, air-cooled SOHC engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
In the BS4 guise, this unit churns out 47.65PS of power at 7,250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. However, with the BS6 update, we may expect a marginal drop in the power figures.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved efficiency.
Further, the updated motorcycle will retain the cycle parts of the outgoing model and will house telescopic forks up front and a dual-shock unit on the rear.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
The bookings for the BS6 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 are underway and the deliveries are likely to commence by the end of next month.
As far as pricing is concerned, the updated motorcycle is likely to carry a premium of Rs. 8,000-10,000 over the outgoing model, which is priced at Rs. 2.56 lakh.