Tata Nexon EV to be launched on January 28
Auto
Tata Motors is all set to launch the all-electric version of its popular compact SUV, the Nexon, in India on January 28.
The fully-electric car, which was unveiled last month, comes with Tata's Ziptron EV technology and promises a range of over 300km on a single charge.
Here's everything to know about Tata Nexon EV.
Exteriors
First, a look at the Nexon EV
The Tata Nexon EV comes with a sporty design featuring a dual-tone color scheme, a curved roof line, and blacked-out wheel arches as well as side claddings.
The car houses a minimalistic grille, a trapezoidal air-intake with body-colored accents, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
For lighting, the car offers projector headlamps with LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Nexon EV offers a five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, a sunroof (available on top variant), and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with cruise control.
It also houses a fully-digital instrument cluster, Harman-sourced sound system, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with over 30 connectivity features.
Furthermore, the car gets standard safety features including dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.
Engine
Here's a look at the powertrain
The Tata Nexon EV uses company's Ziptron EV technology and packs an electric motor which churns out 129bhp of power and 245Nm of peak torque.
The motor draws power from an IP67-rated 30.2kWh Lithium-ion battery which can be charged in 8-9 hours using a conventional 15A AC charger, while a DC fast charger can quickly refuel it to 80% in an hour.
Information
The car promises a range of over 300km
The Nexon EV promises a range of over 300km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 9.9 seconds. Meanwhile, the company is also offering a standard warranty of 8-year/1,60,000km for its battery pack.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
Tata Motors will reveal the pricing of Nexon EV on January 28. But, according to reports, the fully-electric car is likely to fall under Rs. 15-17 lakh price bracket. Meanwhile, the bookings for the compact SUV are live at a token amount of Rs. 21,000.
Once launched, it will go up against rivals such as Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV.