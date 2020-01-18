Maruti Suzuki launches BS6 Eeco MPV at Rs. 3.81 lakh
Maruti Suzuki has launched the BS6-compliant version of the Eeco MPV in India.
The new model comes at a starting price of Rs. 3.81 lakh and is offered in as many as 12 variants, depending on the engine option and seating configuration.
Notably, the company has also introduced a CNG model but its price has not been announced yet.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
Maruti Suzuki Eeco: At a glance
The new Maruti Suzuki Eeco retains the design of the outgoing model. It comes with a boxy stance featuring a small front hood, square-shaped windows, sliding doors (rear only), and blacked-out finish on the front bumper, grille slats, as well as rear-view mirrors.
Apart from that, the car runs on 13-inch wheels and has a wheelbase of 2,350mm.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco offers a spacious cabin with five/seven seat configuration, fabric upholstery, and a power-steering wheel.
The car houses an adjustable driver seat and a 2-DIN audio system with support for Bluetooth connectivity.
For safety, the MPV offers ABS with EBD, driver airbag, front seatbelts with pre-tensioners, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors among other features.
Information
Power and performance
The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-liter petrol engine which comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The updated unit is capable of producing 73bhp of maximum power and 101Nm of peak torque.
Pricing
Finally, here's a look at the pricing
The BS6-compliant Eeco carries a premium of Rs. 20,000-30,000 over the outgoing model. The new car starts at Rs. 3.81 lakh and goes up to Rs. 4.21 lakh.
Notably, it has been one of the best-selling MPVs in India. According to the company, over 6.5 lakh units of the Eeco have been sold in the country since its launch in 2010.