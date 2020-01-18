MG ZS EV India launch shifted to January 23
Auto
MG Motor has advanced the launch of its much-awaited ZS EV in India from January 27 to January 23. The move comes in response to the unprecedented popularity the SUV has received since its unveiling last month.
So far, the company has received over 2,300 bookings, surpassing the cumulative sales of electric vehicles from Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Hyundai during the April-December 2019 period.
Information
The company has closed the bookings for the ZS EV
MG Motor India has closed the pre-bookings for the ZS EV in order to fulfil the production demand. Interestingly, the company is yet to reveal the pricing of the car, but it is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs. 20 lakh in the country.
Exteriors
Meanwhile, here's what the MG ZS EV offers
The MG ZS EV comes with a compact yet sporty design featuring sculpted lines across the front as well as sides, and a chrome-finished grille with the company's emblem.
The car houses blacked-out side claddings, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and silver-colored roof rails as well as skid plates.
Apart from that, it gets all-LED fitments for headlamps, turn indicators, and tail lights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the MG ZS EV offers a five-seater cabin featuring a panoramic sunroof, leatherette upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and silver-colored elements around the dashboard as well as AC vents.
The car houses an 8-inch infotainment panel with i-SMART EV 2.0 connected car technology and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The cabin also gets an automatic control and a built-in air purifier.
Engine
And, here's a look at the powertrain
The EV packs an electric motor which is powered by an IP67-rated 44.5kWh battery and churns out 141bhp of power and 353Nm peak torque.
The battery can be recharged up to 80% in just 40 minutes using a 50kW DC charger, while the normal 7.4kW charger will take up to 7-hours.
It promises a range of 340km and can do 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds.