Here's how the Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera will look like
Italian automaker Ducati is gearing up to launch a more powerful Panigale V4 Superleggera motorcycle this year.
In the latest update, a leaked image of the flagship sports tourer has surfaced online, revealing its design and features.
Separately, some reports have also tipped the pricing and availability details of the motorcycle based on a leaked product document.
Here's our roundup.
Design
Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: At a glance
As per the leaked images, the Panigale V4 Superleggera will come with a fully-faired sporty design with dual winglets on the fairings that will deliver 50kg of downforce at 270kmph.
The motorcycle will come with a carbon-fiber body, MotoGP livery, and will have a dry weight of 152kg. Besides that, it would house a fully-digital instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup.
Internals
Power and performance
The Panigale V4 Superleggera will be powered by a Desmosedici Stradale R V4 engine which is capable of producing 224bhp of maximum power at 15,250rpm and 115Nm of peak torque at 11,750rpm.
Further, the motorcycle will also be offered with an optional Akrapovic full racing exhaust system which will bump up the power to 234bhp and 117.6Nm.
Safety
Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: On the road
In the braking department, the Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera will come equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and several driver-assist features.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by Ohlins' telescopic forks up front and a monoshock unit on the rear.
Pricing
And, what about pricing and availability?
According to reports, the Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera will be priced at $100,000 (approximately Rs. 71 lakh). Notably, it will arrive as a limited-edition model and Ducati will produce only 500 units of the Superleggera model.
The company will reportedly start the production of the motorcycle in April 2020 and the deliveries are slated to commence from May 2020.