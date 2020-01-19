Royal Enfield announces pricing of the BS6 Himalayan adventure bike
Royal Enfield has announced the pricing of its much-awaited motorcycle, the BS6 Himalayan, on its official website.
The updated adventure tourer, which starts at Rs. 1,86,611, carries a premium of Rs. 5,660 over the BS4 base-end variant.
Apart from the engine upgrade, the new motorcycle has also received some nifty features such as a hazard switch, switchable ABS, and three new color options.
Design
Royal Enfield Himalayan: At a glance
The BS6 Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with the same naked street design as the outgoing model. The motorcycle sits on a split cradle frame featuring a dual-tone color scheme, an upswept exhaust, and rounded mirrors as well as a headlamp.
The motorcycle also gets several off-roading elements such as a tall wind-screen, a hazard switch, and spoked wheels wrapped in off-road friendly tires.
Engine
Power and performance
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a BS6-compliant 411cc single-cylinder SOHC engine. However, the company has not revealed the power figures of the updated unit yet.
In the BS4 guise, it churns out 24.83PS of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 32Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm.
The transmission duties on the motorcycle are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the Royal Enfield Himalayan comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with switchable ABS which comes handy during extreme off-road situations.
The adventure tourer houses conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
How much?
And, here's a look at the pricing and availability
With the BS6 upgrade, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan starts at Rs. 1,86,611 for the base Granite Black and Snow White models and goes up to Rs. 1,91,401 for the top-end Rock Red and Lake Blue color options.
At this price point, the off-roader takes on the likes of KTM 390 Adventure, Kawasaki Versys X-300, and BMW G 310 GS.