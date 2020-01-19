Audi A8 L India launch set for February 3
German automaker Audi is all set to launch its flagship sedan, the A8 L, in India on February 3.
The premium car, which was unveiled globally in 2017, will be launched in the country in its long-wheelbase guise. It is also reported to be offered in a single petrol-powered engine option.
In India, the premium sedan is likely to start at Rs. 1.5 crore.
Exteriors
A look at the Audi A8 L
Right off the bat, the Audi A8 L comes with a sporty look featuring a massive chrome-finished grille, chrome highlights around the windows, dual exhausts, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.
For lighting, the sedan houses HD Matrix LED headlamps with DRLs, indicator-mounted electronically adjustable ORVMs, and an LED strip on the tailgate connecting the tail lights.
Interiors
The car offers a luxurious and hi-tech cabin
The Audi A8 L offers a five-seater cabin featuring leather seats with ventilation and massage functions, an electric sunroof, and multi-zone climate control.
The car houses Audi's Virtual Cockpit setup, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and a secondary screen on the center to control in-car functions.
For safety, it offers eight airbags, ABS with EBD, and several driver-friendly features.
Engine
Power and performance
The India-spec Audi A8 L will reportedly arrive as a petrol-only model. It is likely to be offered with a 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system.
The aforementioned unit, which comes mated to an automatic gearbox, is capable of producing 340bhp of maximum power.
Meanwhile, the company may also introduce a diesel-powered engine in the near future.
Pricing
And, how much will it cost?
Audi is yet to reveal the prices of the premium A8 L sedan in India. However, looking at the powerful petrol-hybrid engine and luxurious as well as hi-tech features, we expect it to be priced around Rs. 1.5 crore.
Once launched, the car will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series.