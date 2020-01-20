BS6-compliant MINI Clubman facelift spotted in India: Details here
Auto
MINI, the popular British four-wheeler brand owned by BMW, is working to launch the 2020 edition of the Clubman hatchback in India.
In the latest update, a test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted, hinting at its imminent launch in the country.
The facelifted model, which was unveiled in April 2019, has received minor cosmetic as well as mechanical updates.
Exteriors
2020 MINI Clubman: At a glance
The 2020 MINI Clubman features a compact yet stylish look featuring a blacked-out grille with honeycomb patterns, trapezoidal air-intake, and a blackened roof with mounted rear spoiler and a shark fin antenna.
Besides that, the car houses dual exhausts, blacked-out wheel arches, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights with optional 'Union Jack' graphics.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the 2020 MINI Clubman comes with a five-seater cabin featuring leather upholstery, automatic climate control, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control.
The car also gets ambient lighting and a 6.5-inch central touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
Further, it also gets safety features like ABS with EBD, eight airbags, and a reverse camera with parking sensors.
Engine
Power and performance
The India-specific MINI Clubman facelift will reportedly be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine that is capable of producing 192bhp of maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. The unit comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission.
Moreover, the car can do a 0-100kmph sprint in around 7 seconds.
Information
And, how much will it cost?
There is no official word on the India pricing of the 2020 MINI Clubman as of now. However, according to reports, it will carry a significant premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 41.20 lakh in the country.