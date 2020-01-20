Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD to cost more than Rs. 4cr
Auto
Lamborghini is all set to launch the Rear-Wheel drive (RWD) variant of its Huracan EVO in India on January 29.
The new variant, which made its global debut on January 5, is powered by the same 5.2-liter V10 engine as the AWD model but generates less power.
However, it aims to attract those who want a pronounced sideways action and rear-wheel push.
Exteriors
The car features a jaw-dropping design
Just like the AWD version, the Huracan EVO RWD comes with a spectacular design featuring sharp styling cues, aerodynamically designed body, and angular-looking front as well as rear bumpers.
The pentagonal shaped air dams, sporty-looking alloy wheels, dual-exhausts, and an impeccable paint job make it a complete head turner.
Besides that, it is also 33kg lighter than the AWD model.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Huracan EVO RWD features a two-seater cabin with power-adjustable ventilated seats wrapped in leather, ambient lighting, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a fully-digital instrument cluster and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
For safety, it offers driver and passenger airbags, ABS with EBD, and Performance Traction Control (P-TCS) for improved road handling.
Engine
The car can do 0-100kmph in 3.3 seconds
The Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD is fueled by the same 5.2-liter V10 petrol engine as the AWD model. However, it is tuned differently and churns out 594bhp of power and 560Nm of peak torque, which is 30bhp and 40Nm less than the AWD version.
The car comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and can do 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Information
Finally, what about pricing?
Lamborghini will reveal the India pricing of the Huracan EVO RWD on January 29. However, considering that the AWD model starts at Rs. 3.73 crore, we expect the new variant to arrive at a similar price.