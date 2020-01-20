Hero Flash e-scooter available with an attractive discount: Details here
Auto
In an attempt to ramp up sales, Hero Electric has announced a limited-period discount of Rs. 7,090 on its e-scooter, the Flash.
With the discount, it is now up for grabs at Rs. 32,710 (in North East India) and Rs. 29,990 (other states).
To recall, the e-scooter promises a top speed of 25kmph and a range of up to 65km on a single charge.
Design
A look at the Hero Electric Flash
Hero Electric Flash comes with a stylish look featuring a sporty front apron with mounted headlight, a flat-type seat, handlebar-mounted turn indicators, and an attractive paint job.
The e-scooter comes with an all-LED headlight, USB charging support, and a fully-digital instrument cluster.
Moreover, it is offered in Red and Silver color options.
Internals
Power and performance
The Hero Electric Flash is powered by an electric motor which produces 250W of maximum power and is fueled by a 48V Lithium-ion or lead-acid battery. The battery can be fully charged in 7-8 hours using household chargers.
Moreover, the e-scooter promises a top speed of 25kmph and a range of up to 65km on a single charge.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, the Hero Electric Flash comes equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with regenerative braking system wherein the battery gets charged whenever the brakes are applied.
To handle suspension duties, the e-scooter houses telescopic forks up front and twin shock absorbers on the rear.
Offers
Finally, a look at the pricing and offers
With the limited-period discount of Rs. 7,090, the lead-acid variant of the Hero Electric Flash is now available at Rs. 32,710 in North East India and Rs. 29,999 in the other parts of the country.
Apart from that, buyers can avail a cashback of Rs. 10,500 while booking via Paytm Mall.