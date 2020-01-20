Ford launches BS6 EcoSport at Rs. 8.04 lakh
Auto
Ford India has finally launched the BS6-compliant version of its popular mid-size SUV, the EcoSport, in India today.
The updated model, which starts at Rs. 8.04 lakh, has received a price hike of around Rs. 13,000 across all the variants.
Notably, the car is available with both petrol as well as diesel engine options.
Here's our roundup.
Design
A look at the Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport comes with a stylish look featuring a cascading grille with honeycomb patterns, a muscular-looking front bonnet, alloy wheels, and front as well as rear skid plates.
The car houses roof rails, blacked-out side claddings, and a spare-wheel mounted on the tailgate.
For lighting, it offers projector headlamps with LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and LED taillights.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
Inside, the Ford EcoSport offers a spacious five-seater cabin with foldable seats, a central console with armrest, auto-dimming IRVM, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel.
The car houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with support for connectivity features.
For safety, it offers up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera with parking sensors, among others.
Engine
Power and performance
The Ford EcoSport is available in two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel. The petrol unit is capable of producing 122bhp of power and 149Nm of peak torque, while the diesel mill churns out 100bhp and 215Nm.
The transmission duties on the car are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission.
How much?
Finally, what about pricing?
As for the pocket-pinch, the petrol-powered Ford EcoSport starts at Rs. 8.04 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.43 lakh. On the other hand, the diesel-based model falls under Rs. 8.54-11.58 lakh price bracket.
The company is also offering a standard warranty of three years or 100,000 km.
In India, the compact SUV goes up against Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, and Mahindra XUV300.