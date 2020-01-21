Triumph to launch Tiger 900 in India in April: Report
Triumph Motorcycles is working to launch its high-end adventure tourer, the Tiger 900, in India sometime this year.
In the latest development, Overdrive has claimed that the British automaker could launch the flagship motorcycle in the country in April.
To recall, the Tiger 900 made its global debut last month and is offered in two variants: road-oriented GT and off-roader Rally.
Here's our roundup.
Design
Triumph Tiger 900: At a glance
The Tiger 900 sits on a light-weight tubular steel frame and features a naked-street design with angular-looking fuel-tank extensions, a slightly stepped-up seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
The motorcycle also gets off-road friendly elements such as a tall windscreen, spoked wheels, and handlebars with heated grips.
Further, it offers a full-color TFT instrument panel with support for smartphone connectivity and an all-LED lighting setup.
Internals
Power and performance
The Tiger 900 is powered by a BS6-compliant 888cc engine that churns out 94bhp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 87Nm of peak torque at 7,250rpm, which is 10% more than its predecessor, the Tiger 800.
The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Moreover, the motorcycle offers Bosch-sourced six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) and up to six riding modes.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
In the safety department, Triumph Tiger 900 comes equipped with Brembo-sourced disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for improved road handling.
The motorcycle houses Marzocchi's telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
Finally, what's the pocket pinch?
The India pricing of the Triumph Tiger 900 is yet to be announced. Notably, the motorcycle starts at GBP 9,500 (approximately Rs. 8.85 lakh) in international markets, and we expect it to start around Rs. 10 lakh in India, considering the taxes and duties.