KTM launches 390 Adventure motorcycle at Rs. 3 lakh
Auto
KTM India has finally launched the much-awaited 390 Adventure motorcycle in the country at Rs. 2.99 lakh.
The off-roader, which debuted in India last month, shares the same engine as its cousin, the 390 Duke. It also comes with several design enhancements that make it suitable for the rough terrains.
Here's more on KTM 390 Adventure.
Design
A look at the KTM 390 Adventure
The 390 Adventure sits on a steel trellis frame and comes with a sporty stance featuring an angular-looking fuel-tank, a split headlamp unit, dual grab rails, and an attractive graphics work.
The motorcycle houses a tall windshield, an engine bash plate, and dual purpose tires for improved off-roading experience.
Moreover, it gets a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and an all-LED lighting setup.
Information
Power and performance
The KTM 390 Adventure draws power from a BS6-compliant 373.2cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox along with bi-directional quick shifter. The unit is capable of producing 43.5PS of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 37Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
On the safety front, the KTM 390 Adventure comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control system for improved road handling.
The motorcycle houses 43mm upside-down telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear to handle the suspension duties.
Information
Finally, what is the pricing?
The KTM 390 Adventure is priced at Rs. 2.99 lakh in the country. The bookings for the motorcycle are live and the deliveries are likely to commence soon. Lastly, the off-roader goes up against Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and BMW G 310 GS.