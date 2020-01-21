Hyundai AURA launched in India at Rs. 5.80 lakh
Auto
South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally launched its much-anticipated car, the AURA, in India today.
The compact sedan, which was unveiled last month, starts at Rs. 5.80 lakh and is offered in as many as 12 variants.
Notably, the bookings for the AURA are already live at a token amount of Rs. 10,000.
Here's more on Hyundai AURA.
Exteriors
A look at the Hyundai AURA
The Hyundai AURA comes with Grand i10 NIOS-like front-fascia, featuring a similar front bonnet with sculpted lines and a trapezoidal grille. The car gets projector headlamps with boomerang LED DRLs, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and triangular fog lamp housing.
It also sports 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, glossy black garnishing on the C-pillar, Z-shaped LED taillights and 'AURA' lettering on the tailgate.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Hyundai AURA offers a five-seater cabin featuring fabric upholstery, rear AC vents, USB and wireless charging support, as well as ARKAMYS Premium sound system.
The car houses a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity features.
Further, it gets standard safety features like dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera with parking sensors, and a speed alert system.
Engine
Power and performance
The Hyundai AURA is available in three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter turbo petrol, 1.2-liter petrol, and a 1.2-liter diesel.
The former two produce 100bhp and 83bhp of power, respectively, while the latter makes 75bhp. Notably, the company is also offering a factory-fitted CNG option with the 1.2-liter petrol model.
For transmission duties, the car gets a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
Pricing
Finally, what about pricing and availability?
As far as pricing is concerned, the Hyundai AURA starts at Rs. 5.80 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.23 lakh.
The bookings for the car are underway and the company is likely to commence the deliveries sometime soon.
In India, it will take on the likes of Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki DZire in the compact sedan segment.